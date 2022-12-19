We can always count on the Hallmark Channel to bring the holiday cheer! The network kicked off its 2022 lineup of Christmas movies on October 21, and what a lineup it is: For the 13th annual Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark is presenting 40 new holiday movies.

Watching these holiday movies is as easy as pumpkin pie. Cable subscribers should tune into the Hallmark Channel or on HallmarkChannel.com with a cable login.



Gather your friends and family this holiday season and snuggle up on the couch to watch all of the heart-warming flicks, featuring Hallmark's biggest stars like Jodie Sweetin, Ian Harding, Margaret Colin, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Brant Daugherty, Lacey Chabert, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jonathan Bennet, Torrey Devitto, Yael Grobglas, Luke Macfarlane and more.

Below, check out the full list of the 2022 movies, which will air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night leading up to Christmas.

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2022 Schedule

Noel Next Door

Date: Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier

Plot: A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

We Wish You a Married Christmas

Date: Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha

Plot: Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

A Kismet Christmas

Date: Sunday, October 22, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner

Plot: Sarah is a children's book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.

A Cozy Christmas Inn

Date: Friday, October 28, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Jodie Sweetin, David O'Donnell

Plot: Real-estate exec Erika travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it's owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Jolly Good Christmas

Date: Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp

Plot: David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across jolly old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Ghost of Christmas Always

Date: Sunday, October 30, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson

Plot: Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.

A Magical Christmas Village

Date: Friday, November 4, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas

Plot: When Summer's mother, Vivian, moves in with her and her young daughter, Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom miniature Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and, just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.

Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Date: Saturday, November 5, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton

Plot: When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film's famous leading man.

All Saints Christmas

Date: Sunday, November 6, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Ledisi, Roger Cross

Plot: Lisette is a popular R&B singer who's getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.

In Merry Measure

Date: Friday, November 11, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson

Plot: When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

The Royal Nanny

Date: Saturday, November 12, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi

Plot: Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Date: Sunday, November 13, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven

Plot: When Romy and Rick's parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves re-evaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant's loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.

Inventing the Christmas Prince

Date: Friday, November 18, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Plot: Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Date: Saturday, November 19, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Contains: Trio of overwhelmed brothers, no sign of Steve Guttenberg

Official description: "Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives… all while rediscovering their love of Christmas."

When I Think of Christmas

Date: Sunday, November 20, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick

Plot: Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together, but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

My Southern Family Christmas

Date: Thursday, November 24, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara

Plot: Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town's record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she's going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

#Xmas

Date: Friday, November 25, 6 p.m. ET

Cast: Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty

Plot: When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand's design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect 'family' or reveal the truth.

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Date: Friday, November 25, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Hunter King, Jordan Renzo

Plot: Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with 'Mistletoe,' a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help — but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.

A Tale of Two Christmases

Date: Saturday, November 26, 6 p.m. ET

Cast: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick

Plot: Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases — one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family... and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma's double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.

Haul Out the Holly

Date: Saturday, November 26, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky

Plot: Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood's many Christmas festivities.

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Date: Sunday, November 27, 6 p.m. ET

Cast: Rachel Boston, Victor Webster

Plot: Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother's small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother's secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.

A Holiday Spectacular

Date: Sunday, November 27, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret

Plot: In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

A Big Fat Family Christmas

Date: Friday, December 2, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner

Plot: Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment — shooting the Chang family's annual holiday party for a cover story — she doesn't reveal that they are, in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the co-worker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn't want to jeopardize her big break.

A Fabled Holiday

Date: Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Brooke D'Orsay, Ryan Paevey

Plot: Talia and her childhood best friend, Anderson, unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar-looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.

Undercover Holiday

Date: Sunday, December 4, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar

Plot: When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he's her overzealous security guard.

The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Date: Friday, December 9, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell

Plot: Ryan is an elementary school teacher who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Christmas Class Reunion

Date: Saturday, December 10, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Aimeé Teegarden, Tanner Novlan

Plot: High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the 'cursed class,' reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.

The Holiday Sitter

Date: Sunday, December 11, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs

Plot: Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.

Holiday Heritage

Date: Friday, December 16, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete

Plot: Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it's too late.

'Twas The Night Before Christmas

Date: Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz

Plot: A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town's annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem 'A Visit from St. Nick' is debated.

Hanukkah on Rye

Date: Sunday, December 18, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb

Plot: A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?

