Rita Moreno and Emily Kinney Star in Melissa Joan Hart's Lifetime Christmas Movie: Watch Promo (Exclusive)
Melissa Joan Hart steps behind the camera for a new Lifetime holiday movie, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the festive film!
The actress puts on the director's hat for Santa's Bootcamp, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 as part of the annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday lineup, with screen legend Rita Moreno and The Walking Dead's Emily Kinney headlining the yuletide tale.
The movie follows event planner Emily Strauss (Kinney), who is hired by mall magnate Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy) to stage the ultimate Christmas gala for his most important investors. Soon, Emily finds herself being sent to boot camp -- Santa boot camp, that is -- to find the perfect Santa and the inspiration she will need to make the evening a success. While there, Emily meets Belle (Moreno), the boot camp’s drill sergeant with a heart of gold, who helps Emily rediscover the magic of Christmas and find romance along the way.
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Justin Gaston, John Schuck and deaf actors Deanne Bray and Zyra Singleton also star in the film.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the official promo, which begins airing Saturday, the scene is set as Moreno welcomes everyone to Santa's boot camp. However, Emily believes she's been mistakenly sent there due to a misunderstanding. But as Emily tries to persuade Belle that she doesn't need to be reminded about the joys of Christmas, things get a little hairy when she's forced to admit she doesn't have "a special someone."
At the boot camp, she meets the "distractingly handsome" Ed, who does his best to bring out the holiday cheer. "I haven't had much success in the romance department," Emily confesses to Belle, who responds with a very Moreno-like comeback: "Doesn't surprise me." Will she stop overthinking everything and just "go for it," as Belle advises? Watch the promo above.
Santa's Bootcamp premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 on Lifetime.
