Melissa Joan Hart is at her breaking point in a dramatic new Lifetime movie.

Inspired by real-life events, Dirty Little Secret -- part of the network's "Ripped From the Headlines" slate -- follows 17-year-old Lucy (Lizzie Boys) who has been painfully isolated from her peers for years, refusing to let anyone near her house in order to hide her family secret: the overwhelming mountain of items filled in every crevice of space in her home. She quietly plans her escape to college while managing her mother Joanna’s (Hart) hoarding disorder. Outwardly, a highly functioning nurse, Joanna maintains the dysfunction in their home with an obsessive grip but after a tragedy, Lucy must decide if she will hide her mother's secret, or expose it to the world.

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the upcoming film, which finds Lucy carefully tiptoeing around her mother, who begins their conversation innocently enough amidst piles and piles of stuff. See, Joanna has a dream of one day living in a pristine home without all the clutter and mess she's surrounded by on a daily basis, as she shares the idyllic future with her daughter.

"I always told you, honey, it's messy right now but it's just temporary," Joanna assures Lucy, who's not buying into anything she's saying. When Joanna continues to talk about finding the chair they're looking for that would make their nonexistent future home perfect, things take a turn for the worse when she asks Lucy to give her a pair of scissors.

When Lucy shares that she's not sure where they are, Joanna -- who claims her daughter was the last one with them -- loses her temper when her memory fails to line up with reality.

Confronted with that revelation, what was a pleasant conversation between mother and daughter quickly turns sour as Joanna has a huge breakdown.

"Lucy, you always borrow my stuff and you never put it back where it belongs!" she screams. "And then you shift the blame to me! I work 12 hours a day and then I come home to take care of you and nothing is where I left it!"

Looks like things are about to get worse.

Dirty Little Secret premieres Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

