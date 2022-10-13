Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are ready to kick off the holiday season.

The duo tap their hearts out in the new trailer for Spirited, a modern take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. The Apple TV+ film also stars Octavia Spencer and will hit theaters on Nov. 11 followed by a streaming premiere on Nov. 18.

Reynolds stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the film, with Ferrell playing his Ghost of Christmas Present. See the preview below!

After he wrapped filming on the project, Reynolds announced last year that he intended to take a break from filmmaking.

"That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer," the actor wrote last October.

After announcing his break from the biz, Reynolds went on to stress the importance of kindness and talent in both life and in Hollywood, before sharing his gratitude at getting the chance to work with those who "are flush with both."

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists," he continued. "These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

Of course, Reynolds didn't stay on the sidelines for too long. He's currently filming John Krasinski's Imaginary Friends with Steve Carell while the third installment of Deadpoolis said to be in pre-production. Both films are expected out in 2024.

