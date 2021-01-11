'Deadpool 3' Confirmed for the MCU With an R-Rating

Deadpool 3 is coming and it'll be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Collider, Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige confirmed a third Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool flick, something that had been uncertain following 20th Century Fox's sale to Disney.

In addition to confirming the movie, Feige noted that it will maintain its R-rating, though other MCU films are rated PG-13. While it's certainly exciting news for fans, it's not happening anytime soon, as Feige noted that 2022 is its earliest production start.

Sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are writing the script with Reynolds overseeing, Feige said.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige said. "… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun."

"Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," he added.

Reynolds shared a screenshot of the article on Instagram, writing, "First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi’s mom. #Deadpool3"

Reynolds also joked on Twitter, "Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3"

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

Deadpool premiered in 2016 and was followed by Deadpool 2 two years later.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Ryan Reynolds and His 'Deadpool 2' Co-Stars Channel 'The Golden Girls' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Brad Pitt and 'Deadpool 2' Director Are Teaming Up for 'Bullet Train'

Kanye West Compares His 2016 Breakdown to Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds Postpones Arm Surgery to Promote 'Deadpool 2' in China

Related Gallery