Ryan Reynolds Postpones Arm Surgery to Promote 'Deadpool 2' in China

One thing is certain: Ryan Reynolds is a dedicated worker.

The leading man decided to postpone surgery on his arm in order to fly to China on Sunday to promote the surprise release of Deadpool 2 in the country, according to Variety. The recut version somehow managed to pass China’s rigorous censorship standards. It appears to be primarily the Once Upon a Deadpool iteration, minus the Christmas elements, which was rated PG-13.



“It’s been a dream of mine for years to bring ‘Deadpool’ to China and Chinese audiences, so for me this is, uh, heaven on earth,” he told fans at the promotional event, per the publication.



The surgery, which was scheduled for Sunday, was treating an injury he sustained on the set of the film. But, as he explained while in Beijing, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help present the foul-mouthed hero to the Middle Kingdom.



“This was more important. I was not going to miss coming to China,” he stated.

Reynolds’ decision to pass on a medical procedure for Deadpool 2 shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the actor or the franchise. The 42-year-old actor championed the “Merc with a Mouth” for 11 years before it finally got greenlit.



The project was mired by gun-shy execs who were wary of producing a solid R-rated superhero film. In 2012, director Tim Miller was given a budget to create some test footage for Fox to consider. Ultimately, it did not impress execs. However, when the footage was leaked online in 2014 it was met with sweeping enthusiasm and Reynolds’ passion project finally went into production.



And the rest, as they say, is history.



