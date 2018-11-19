It’s Deadpool for the whole family… well, sort of.

Deadpoolis returning to theaters this Christmas in a toned-down version of the franchise’s second film. Star Ryan Reynolds posted a teaser for the sequel on Monday morning, which features The Wonder Years star Fred Savage back in his childhood bedroom from the 1987 classic The Princess Bride.

“Why am I here?” Savage asks in the new trailer.

“You’re in a PG-13 version of Deadpool, filtered through the prison of childlike innocence,” Reynolds as Deadpool tells him.

“I’m a grown man!” Savage declares.

“And nobody does childlike innocence like you, Fred, nobody!” Deadpool continues. "I need you, almost as much as you need me."

"I don’t need you at all,” Savage notes.

The new PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, titled, Once Upon a Deadpool, has been a longtime request, according to Reynolds. In a press release the 42-year-old actor reveals, “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining.”

Savage jokingly added, “While my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab.”

One dollar of every ticket sold for Once Upon a Deadpool will go to “Fudge Cancer,” a charity organization previously known as F**k Cancer, but which changed its name in the spirit of the PG-13 installment.

Once Upon a Deadpool hits theaters on Dec. 12. For more Deadpool fun, watch the clip below:

