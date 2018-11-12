Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious First Trailer for 'Detective Pikachu'

The trailer has been released for Detective Pikachu, the first-ever live-action film centered on Pokemon!

The clip arrived on Monday courtesy of the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, who is embodying the film’s adorable yellow titular sleuth.

“I think we all knew I'd wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words,” he captioned the trailer. “Just didn't think it'd be this soon.” As diehard fans are aware, this is a nod to the character’s catchphrase, “Pika pika.”

In the clip, which exists in a world where Pokemon co-exists with humans, Pikachu finds himself in the home of Tim (Justice Smith), a young man who is desperately attempting to find his missing father. Before things get ugly, Pikachu discovers that Tim can actually understand him, while everyone else hears only, "Pika pika."

As the title, and the video game featuring the same name suggest, Pikachu is a detective (even sporting a signature Sherlock Holmes cap) and former partner of Tim’s father. Meanwhile, Tim is a loner with a serious mystery to solve. Naturally, a partnership takes shape.

The trailer boasts all manner of beloved Pokemon, including Jigglypuff, Charizard and Psyduck, as Tim and Pikachu attempt to unravel the truth, leading them on a dangerous journey. Based on what we're seeing here, fans can clearly expect no shortage of action or clever one-liners from Reynolds.

The film also stars Rita Ora, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Suki Waterhouse.

Detective Pikachu arrives in theaters on May 10, 2019.

Check out the full trailer above.

