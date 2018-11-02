Ryan Reynolds does not appreciate being ghosted.

Earlier this week, a woman named Amethyst Realm -- who has previously claimed to have had sex with more than 20 ghosts -- revealed that she is engaged to be married to one of her ghouls, The Sun reports.

Realm, as it turns out, shares a remarkable resemblance to Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife. When the 42-year-old actor saw the story online, he couldn’t pass up the chance to poke some fun at his wife’s doppelganger.

“THIS is how I find out,” he quipped in a tweet.

Fans were delighted by Reynolds’ reply, as many of them had already pointed out the similarities between the two women.

“Blake Deadly,” one fan joked.

“Omg😂😂😂😂 she realllly looks like blake!” another fan tweeted of the 31-year-old actress.

According to The Sun, 30-year-old Realm claimed that she got engaged on their nine-month anniversary -- they met in Australia in February -- at England’s Wookey Hole caves.

“There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak,” she said. “I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

Realm also said that they’re planning a Pagan wedding ceremony and it’ll be “quite a big do.”

