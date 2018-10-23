Ryan Reynolds spent his birthday voting with wife Blake Lively and he couldn't be happier.

The actor tweeted a photo of himself and Lively holding up absentee ballots on Tuesday, which also marked his 42nd birthday. Reynolds encouraged his fans to vote, joking, "I have a new favorite four letter word."

"Best birthday ever ever," he wrote alongside the pic of the couple surrounded by colorful balloons. "I have a new favorite four letter word. #JustVoted @WhenWeAllVote."

Meanwhile, Lively Instagrammed a similar picture of the two holding up their ballots, along with a sweet message for her husband.

"Happy Birthday to 2018’s Sexiest Voter Alive @vancityreynolds #justvoted #absenteeballot party!" she wrote.

Interestingly enough, Lively and Reynolds are good friends with Taylor Swift, who also recently encouraged her fans to vote after breaking her longtime political silence earlier this month to directly support two Democrats running for office in Tennessee.

Of course, Lively has always been outspoken about issues she cares about. The 31-year-old actress proudly attended the Women's March last year, and last July, she talked about being "awakened" after the 2016 election.

"It made me more aware, more conscious, more sensitive," she told Glamour magazine. "Not just of sexism but of discrimination in all areas—class, gender, race. I had realized that there were problems [before]. You know, I do a lot of work against sex trafficking: There are hundreds of thousands of missing-children reports in the United States each year; some of those children are sex-trafficked. But that’s not reported. You see [stories about] only the wealthy, middle-class white girls who’ve been kidnapped. There are people missing all the time, and because they’re minorities, because they come from impoverished neighborhoods, they don’t make the news. That is so devastating."

