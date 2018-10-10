Will the actress return to the small screen?

Blake Lively is in talks to develop a scripted series immersed in the world of fashion for Amazon, its studio head Jennifer Salke revealed on Wednesday at the Vanity Fair Establishment Summit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There wasn't much detail dished, but Salke said the show would have a shopping component -- a natural step for the e-tailer giant.

Although it is not confirmed on whether Lively will star in the series, we can't help but wonder if the A Simple Favor leading lady will take on something similar to her breakthrough Serena van der Woodsen role from Gossip Girl.

And with her killer style (have you seen her gorgeous suits?), maybe we can shop the exact outfits she wears in her new show?

A girl can dream.

Lively isn't the only celeb to embark on a new project with Amazon. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn have exited from Project Runway for a new fashion reality series with the studio. Read more about it below.

