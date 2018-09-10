Fashion favorites Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are opening up about exiting Project Runway and launching a new show for Amazon.

ET caught up with the pair at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend, where the series did not take home the awards it was nominated for, but remains in the running for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program at next week’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

“I’m feeling great. We have a lot to celebrate,” Klum told ET’s Courtney Tezeno. “Hopefully we get to walk home with an Emmy yet again. It's been how many years?”

The duo announced they were leaving the show last week, after 16 seasons. Reflecting on her time working on the series, Klum shared how despite its success, the concept was initially a “really hard sell.”

“I remember I had to write the show, sell the show and I remember walking to all these different networks and trying to explain why it would be interesting to watch designers create and it was a really hard sell at the time, but we finally did get to be on the air and it's been a baby of ours for 16 years," she said. "But now [it] can walk by itself, on its own.”

“You know I'll never get rid of my husband -- we're husband and wife forever -- but our baby is old enough to walk by itself and we've got this amazing opportunity with Amazon, where we're going into the world,” the 45-year-old model continued. “Obviously we love America and will be filming in America, but we can now reach the world and what's amazing, too, is that these designers have an opportunity to go into people's closets at home and I don't think this has ever been done before. It's groundbreaking to get their foot in the door. We're verklempt, so hopefully, our fans will follow."

Having helped launch several careers in fashion, the journey has given the pair many highlights, but it’s the final season which remains a standout.

“We made sure to have models of all sizes because the fashion industry has changed and we also wanted to be a part of that, so for the first time you see curvy models and models you were used to seeing on the runway,” Klum said. That, for us, was very important. Our designers didn't love it at first because it's hard for them. It is different but I said, ‘You know what? This is reality and if you want to be a designer you have to design for many women with many different sizes -- tall, short, curvy, not curvy -- and that's the reality.”

"And for them, this experience was a gift," Gunn, 65, added.

