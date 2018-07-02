Heidi Klum Offers Up One Big Tip That Will Change Your Eating Habits (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum is spilling the tea about how she maintains her incredible body.

The 45-year-old spoke to ET at HQ2's opening at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey over the weekend.

"I start with smoothies and, you know, I do three big meals. But really, my last one is at 6 p.m. I eat with my kids. I think that also helps a little bit," the mom of four revealed of her diet. "I don’t eat at, like, 8 or 9 at night, because when you do that, and then you have a few glasses of wine, then it sits there in your stomach and you go to sleep. I think when you eat a little on the earlier side, it has time to digest and I think it is a little better for your body."

In addition to the times she eats, the America's Got Talent judge spoke more about her food rules — she's previously said that she passes on "anything fat free" — as well.

"I don’t really have a specific diet. I just eat really healthily. I like to run on the treadmill a little bit, but really for me, it’s all from the inside out. It’s all, you know, you are what you eat. You hear it all the time, and I really do believe that," she said. "I start with great smoothies in the morning, I also have four children. So, we cook a lot. I don’t really eat out a lot. I think when you eat out a lot, or you order food in a lot, then it kind of gets a little tricky, because you don’t know what people are putting in there. So, I cook a lot. I know what goes into the food. It’s always fresh food."

While wearing a neon yellow look of her design, Klum shared the importance of women embracing their bodies — and revealed how she incorporates that sentiment into her own swimwear line.

"I try to make swimsuits for women, any shape or size. And I also believe that women should embrace their shape, no matter what shape they’re in. I think you should embrace yourself for who you are," Klum said. "You know, not everyone is a model walking down the runway, and we shouldn’t be. I think that’s what makes women so unique and so beautiful and so different. So, embrace what you have and be proud of who you are, no matter what age."

The longtime Project Runway star, who co-hosts the series with Tim Gunn, called their five consecutive Emmy Award nominations and one win "a huge honor," noting that the pair "never take that lightly." With this year's nominations set to be announced next week, Klum has accepted the fact that she may be going up against Tyra Banks — her America's Got Talent co-star — for the Outstanding Host award.

"It’s possible that Tyra and I will be up for the same category, as hosts, but you know, we’re not voting. It’s up for other people," Klum said of AGT's host, who replaced Nick Cannon. "I mean, she deserves it. She’s jumped into a show that has been around for many years and, you know, there was Nick before, who’s done a fantastic job, and she just jumped right in and I think that she’s doing fantastic, because it’s not easy!"

She continued her praise for Banks: "You have to deal with the people right there in front of you, when they come off the stage and they’re either crying or they’re really happy. We’re kind of hiding behind our desks, which is much easier. So, when I say something maybe not-so-nice to them, you know, they kind of walk off and I don’t see them up close, but she has to kind of take them in, with all their emotions they have in that moment, and I think that is a really hard job and I think she does a fantastic job."

