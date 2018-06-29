Heidi Klum Poses Topless for Swimsuit Shoot

Slay, Heidi Klum!

The 45-year-model pulled out all the stops for her latest photo shoot for Ocean Drive's 25th anniversary swimsuit double issue, posing topless and flaunting her rockin' bod.

The bronzed beauty went shirtless for the cover, wearing only a pair of printed bikini bottoms with her hair styled in effortless waves.

The America's Got Talent judge looked equally fab inside the mag, modeling new pieces from her Heidi Klum Swim line.

“I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free, and I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing," she tells the outlet of her confidence. "So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I’ll wear only the bottom.”

Klum says that growing up in "a very free environment" with her parents, Erna and Günther, in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, certainly helped her have a carefree attitude.

“We’d go to nude beaches," she recalls. "We’re very open-minded, but you can’t say that about all Germans. We didn’t have a lot of money, so we’d go camping a lot and my parents chose nude campsites, so nudity became normal for me. You stand out more if you cover up. And I loved it.”

The blonde beauty recently celebrated her 45th birthday on June 1. While many stars admit they fear aging, Klum doesn't seem bothered.

“I see it like this: we only have one life," she explains. "This is our life right now and and our moment, and our moment shouldn’t be over after a certain age. There’s not a time frame for only being able to wear a certain thing or to be in love, to go out. Thirty years old is not the cap and then you have to hide yourself and not go dancing anymore."

"I’m not saying people should be doing what I’m doing," she continues, "but I hope that one day I will be an old woman looking back and able to say I enjoyed every phase of my life.”

