Heidi Klum Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend in Cannes

Heidi Klum is taking her relationship to the next level!

The 44-year-old supermodel and her new boyfriend, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, made their red carpet debut together at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Thursday.

The two appeared to be in good spirits, flashing giant smiles as they arrived hand in hand, adorably cuddling up close to one another for photos. Klum donned a stunning white Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline (giving off major bridal vibes!) while Kaulitz rocked an all-black ensemble, keeping the focus on his lady.

Klum and her 28-year-old beau were first seen together in March, packing on the PDA when the rocker visited her on the set of America's Got Talent in Los Angeles.

