Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Exit 'Project Runway' After 16 Seasons

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are saying "Auf Wiedersehen" to Project Runway.

The longtime hosts and mentors will exit the reality competition series after 16 seasons for a new deal to bring a fashion reality series to Amazon, ET has learned. While details for the upcoming program is being kept under wraps, Klum and Gunn will continue their 14-year professional partnership.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

“I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before," Gunn said in a statement. "Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

The new series, which will debut in over 200 countries, promises "to appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling and authenticity." Through Amazon, the show will team with Amazon Fashion to create a shoppable experience for viewers.

“Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "The show became wildly successful, and in turn, Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo. Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway.”

In May, it was announced that Project Runway would be moving back to Bravo after nearly a decade on Lifetime. It was unclear at the time if Klum, Gunn, Nina Garcia and Zac Posen would return to the series in some capacity.

Project Runway's return to Bravo comes after A+E Networks -- the parent company of Lifetime -- opted not to move forward with two planned Project Runway seasons in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, as the Weinstein Company owned Project Runway and its spinoffs. The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy in March, and Bravo Media LLC and Lantern Entertainment LLC's bid to acquire the assets of The Weinstein Company, including Project Runway, was approved by the bankruptcy court in May.

