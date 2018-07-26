Heidi Klum Shares What It's Like Dating a Man 17 Years Younger Than Her

Age is just a number for Heidi Klum!

The 45-year-old supermodel is currently dating 28-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, which has certainly brought her lots of attention due to their 17-year age difference.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” Klum says in a new interview with InStyle. “That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my faceand I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

The Project Runway host also gave her laid back approach to aging, adding, “I don't really think about getting older that much — I mean, know it’s happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it’s not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.”

Earlier this month, Klum dished to ET about the one diet trick that helps her stay fit no matter what her age.

"I start with smoothies and, you know, I do three big meals. But really, my last one is at 6 p.m.," she shared. "I eat with my kids. I think that also helps a little bit. I don’t eat at, like, 8 or 9 at night, because when you do that, and then you have a few glasses of wine, then it sits there in your stomach and you go to sleep."

