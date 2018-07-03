'Project Runway' Contestant Chris March 'Doing Better' Following Accident That Partially Paralyzed Him

Chris March is on the road to recovery.

A year after his terrifying fall, the beloved Project Runway alum spoke with ET about how he’s doing as he works to improve his health and mobility. “I’m doing better and appreciate all the love from my fans, friends and family,” the 53-year-old fashion designer said.

This new encouraging statement comes just a week after March shared some details on his Facebook page regarding the accident that upended his life.

“I fell and hit my head in my apartment. It’s that simple,” he wrote. “I passed out and laid there for 4 days. I woke up and called 911 and somehow got to the hospital. In the hospital all sorts of medical problems happened: My blood sugar was over 500. My organs started failing, my right lung collapsed, and they had to give me a tracheotomy and put me on a ventilator.”

He then explained that doctors put him in a medically induced coma to combat the numerous health concerns -- which he remained in for two months.

“Somehow I miraculously woke up—I couldn’t talk and didn’t know where I was for a couple of months,” he adds. “I ended up being paralyzed in both legs from the knees down. My right hand and arm are paralyzed.”

He is currently at a medical facility in Northern California where he is undergoing physical therapy. With the help of a wheelchair, he is also able to outside now.

“This has been a long and extremely difficult journey, physically and emotionally. And I have a long way to go, just like Dorothy,” he writes. “I could not have survived without my family and friends. I deeply appreciate everyone who has donated to the Go Fund Me page. I have good days and bad days and the worst days you can imagine, but I still have my brain, and for that miracle I am forever grateful.”

To learn more and donate to help March, check out his GoFundMe page.

