Ryan Reynolds continues to entertain his and Blake Lively's fans with his witty and sarcastic comments.

On Friday, theSimple Favor star shared a promo shot of herself being straddled by a naked Thomas "The Boxer" Canestraro holding her character, Emily's, signature martini. While he has his legs up in the air, Lively, wearing a navy suit with a white button-up and silk blue tie, stares straight into the camera.

"My turn," Lively, 31, captioned the shot, adding the film and photographer Tim Palen's Instagram handles. The actress, however, did give her husband a shout out, tagging his Aviation American Gin.

The racy shot naturally caught the attention of the 41-year-old Deadpool star, who quipped, "He seems nice," in the comments.

The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this month, is known for their sarcastic sense of humor towards each other, frequently making their followers laugh with their wisecracking back-and-forths.

Back in June, Reynolds shared a post with his fictional twin brother in which Lively quickly commented, "Sh*t. Your brother is hot. I've made a terrible mistake."

The 41-year-old actor immediately fired back: "You haven’t made a mistake. You've been living with him for over a year."

Additionally, Reynolds and Lively's Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick have also jokingly struck up a faux-rivalry, fighting to win over the former Gossip Girl star's affection.

