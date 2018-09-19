What’s better than an epic car crash destined for the big screen? An epic movie car crash playfully narrated by none other than Ryan Reynolds!



“The best part about shooting with Michael Bay? I don’t know a lot of people would say the action,” the 41-year-old actor calmly told the camera in a new clip he tweet in which he’s leaning against a wall in Florence, Italy. “But for me it’s the stillness. Those quiet moments.”



At precisely this moment, a vehicle with a camera mounted on it, flew by behind him. Then, the street erupts. Cars collided and one vehicle hurtles into the air, preceded by a bicycle.



However, Reynolds never loses his serene demeanor.



“The characters. You sort of feel it…You’re lost in the character’s eyes. Those are the moments for me, I think.”



As the Deadpool actor’s narration, and the explosive scene underway illustrate, Reynolds is clearly hard a work on a new action film with Bay in Italy titled Six Undergound for Netflix.

Although details of the plot are being held close to the chest, it’s a safe bet they are crafting a crowd-pleasing romp with no shortage of comedy.

The cast of the film also includes Dave Franco, Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Lior Raz.



Get more film news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Jokes About How She and Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

Anna Kendrick Explains Why Her Blake Lively Faux-Mance Is Good For Ryan Reynolds (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and More Show Support for Young Marvel Fan Battling Cancer

Related Gallery