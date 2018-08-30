Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and More Show Support for Young Marvel Fan Battling Cancer
Sometimes we need to be reminded who the real superheroes are.
A 17-year-old Australian boy named Josh is battling leukemia and brain cancer and has been given mere months to live. In an effort to fulfill his dying wish, his mother, friends and other family members have launched a campaign to get messages of support from his Marvel heroes – and let’s just say their requests have been heard.
“I just wanted to call and send you this video to let you know that we love you, that we’re thinking about you,” Ryan Reynolds told the young fan in a recent video. “I know that you’re a Deadpool fan and a superhero fan and I think that’s amazing. I also think that’s kinda funny, for one particular reason... After hearing about you and hearing about your story and everything that you’re going through, you know, I think it’s pretty much a fact that you have more courage and more strength in your pinky finger than any superhero does in their entire body.”
The 41-year-old actor was the only one who responded to Josh’s family’s request. Fellow superheroes including Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) all have sent the young boy messages of love and encouragement.
“I heard your story recently and I was moved and I wanted to make this video,” Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) told Josh in his own video for the youngster. “Just wanted to reach out. Hopefully I can help put a smile on your face. I’m thinking about you and I love you and I’m praying for you and your mom.”
Josh's road ahead is clearly a difficult one, but it's heartening to see all the support in his corner.
