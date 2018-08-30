Sometimes we need to be reminded who the real superheroes are.

A 17-year-old Australian boy named Josh is battling leukemia and brain cancer and has been given mere months to live. In an effort to fulfill his dying wish, his mother, friends and other family members have launched a campaign to get messages of support from his Marvel heroes – and let’s just say their requests have been heard.

“I just wanted to call and send you this video to let you know that we love you, that we’re thinking about you,” Ryan Reynolds told the young fan in a recent video. “I know that you’re a Deadpool fan and a superhero fan and I think that’s amazing. I also think that’s kinda funny, for one particular reason... After hearing about you and hearing about your story and everything that you’re going through, you know, I think it’s pretty much a fact that you have more courage and more strength in your pinky finger than any superhero does in their entire body.”

He only has a couple of months to live, we need to make his wish come true before it’s too late 😰❤️ pic.twitter.com/R3wPqahE8r — KrissieCosplay (@KrissieCosplay) August 12, 2018

The 41-year-old actor was the only one who responded to Josh’s family’s request. Fellow superheroes including Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) all have sent the young boy messages of love and encouragement.

“I heard your story recently and I was moved and I wanted to make this video,” Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) told Josh in his own video for the youngster. “Just wanted to reach out. Hopefully I can help put a smile on your face. I’m thinking about you and I love you and I’m praying for you and your mom.”

Such a special man with a huge heart thank you @VancityReynolds josh loves you so much for brightening up his days. Everyone please let’s get more @chrishemsworth@RobertDowneyJr@MarkRuffalo@MargotRobbie@TheRockpic.twitter.com/7FulT1Zh1P — BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 21, 2018

🎥 | @TomHolland1996 sent this video to @josh_braveheart who has terminal brain cancer and is trying to get messages from celebrities as many as possible. It was @VancityReynolds who asked Tom to make the video pic.twitter.com/l49kVkyTlt — Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) August 23, 2018

Ok guys now we need more messages of support for my hero please. @RobertDowneyJr@MargotRobbie@chrishemsworth@SamuelLJackson@TheSlyStallone@MarkRuffalo and anyone else you may have any contacts with please pic.twitter.com/UIPsPab9De — BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 20, 2018

Massive thanks to @RealHughJackman for putting a smile on my brave sons face, what a legend pic.twitter.com/gEmxQ7OqVU — BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 15, 2018

Josh's road ahead is clearly a difficult one, but it's heartening to see all the support in his corner.

Get more news on Reynolds in the clip below.

