Jason Kelce is marking six years of marriage with an unconventional keepsake.

The Philadelphia Eagles alum followed through on an idea born during last week's New Heights podcast taping with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: gifting his wife, Kylie Kelce, an iron sword for their anniversary.

"We got the sword," Jason updated fans on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. "Kylie loves it."

He added, "I'm pretty sure. I think she does."

Jason then displayed the item proudly for his brother, who declared it to be "a nice ass sword."

"It's really not," Jason cracked. "I've seen better. It's not that sharp, but it's for show. It's a symbol."

The 36-year-old former athlete also shared the message he had engraved on the sword: "Happy Anniversary Princess Kyana."

As usual, the NFL star siblings slipped into a fit of giggles as they speculated on what Kylie might use the sword for.

"If we have a Robert Durst situation going, we know what happened to Jason," Travis said. "Jason got killed in the basement. Kylie did it in the basement with the iron sword. Like the movie, Clue."

"I gotta be honest with you," Jason replied. "If Kylie killed me with a sword, I had it coming to me. So, no need to punish her."

He continued, laughing, "I think we can all safely assume that Jason was killed by Kylie. He had it coming. No investigation needed. Pass Go, collect $200, and move right along, ma'am."

Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce and their daughters visit Walt Disney World in 2024. - NFL/Walt Disney World

Jason and Kylie celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in April, but Jason admitted on last week's podcast that he was late in getting her a gift.

"I owe Kylie an anniversary gift, I'm not gonna lie. I'm almost a month post-due on that," he said at the time. "We were doing the Cincinnati live show and it distracted me. I gotta come big with something."

Travis said, "I got faith in you." Then, he was shocked to learn about the long-held tradition of giving gifts according to a specific theme for each year of marriage.

For a sixth anniversary, the traditional gift is one made of iron.

Excitement rising in his voice, Travis declared, "If you've gotta get her something iron, get her a sword, man! Make her a sword, Jason!"

Jason initially balked, saying, "I don't think she'd be into it."

Travis fired back, "It's the thought, isn't it? That's what they all say. Something is better than nothing."

Jason pondered that, replying, "That's a good point. A sword is definitely better than what I've currently gotten her." He then fired off a text message to his assistant to see if they'd be able to procure a customized sword on just 24 hours notice before the podcast episode went public.

Apparently, they succeeded.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

This week, Jason also followed up on Travis' teammate, Patrick Mahomes, stating in a recent interview that he couldn't keep up with the Kelce brothers' drinking antics.

"I used to, I think, and then I had kids," Patrick quipped on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

"I'm calling bulls**t," Jason fired back on his show. "Pat can keep up. He knows he can. He's playing coy right here. Everybody knows, especially if it's Coors Light, nobody's keeping up with Pat."

Travis chimed in, "Listen, I've seen that man literally drink bars out of Coors. Literally. Like, 'Ah, we gotta run to the store and get some more. We didn't think that we were gonna run out of these things.' But Pat Mahomes has done it twice now."

Travis also took a shot at Patrick's physique, joking, "Your body don't look like that for nothing, Pat. That dad bod. It don't look like that for nothing."

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Patrick also said on Impaulsive that "Jason has kids, too, so he has to pick and choose, but when he chooses, he can go."

Jason responded on Wednesday, calling both points "very true."

Patrick is dad to 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Jason shares three daughters -- 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 1-year-old Bennett -- with Kylie.

