Patrick Mahomes says he's no match for the Kelce brothers when it comes to hitting the town. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and father of two recently opened up on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast about how his ability to party like brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce has changed since becoming a father.

"No, I cannot [keep up with the Kelce brothers]. I used to, I think, and then I had kids," Patrick quipped.

Patrick is dad to 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

He added that Jason, who shares three daughters with his wife, Kylie Kelce, does have certain limitations when it comes to going out.

"Jason has kids too, so he has to pick and choose, but when he chooses, he can go," Patrick shared.

Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes with their kids Sterling and Bronze at the Super Bowl. - Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

As for Travis, who is a tight end for the Chiefs, Patrick praised his pal, saying, "He puts on this persona, I'm partying, drinking, whatever, but he's really super intelligent."

Travis recently visited Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for a fundraising gala for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Travis auctioned off a set of four tickets for Swift's Eras Tour. The surprise contribution raised a whopping $80,000 for charity.

"It's always fun doing something exciting and getting everybody together for a great cause," Travis said of the event on this week's episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast. "What Pat and Brittany Mahomes do for the community in [Kansas City, Missouri] and their hometown community down there in Texas, it's just awesome to see how much money they can raise and how much support he gets everywhere he goes, man, because of how great of a guy he is."

An eyewitness previously told ET that Taylor and Travis walked in to the gala "holding hands and were affectionate all night." The event goer adds that throughout the night, there was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them. The support is there for one another."

Taylor herself joked about Travis' partying after her man's impressive Super Bowl win back in February. At the time, she posted a TikTok of herself and her parents — Andrea and Scott Swift — at a Las Vegas nightclub, writing, "Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."

