Travis and Jason Kelce, are taking their popular New Heights podcast to the people, with a live show from their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of Thursday's live show, the siblings got some support from their mom, Donna Kelce, who came out to the University of Cincinnati to cheer them on during their big night.

Donna was photographed arriving at the school's Fifth Third Arena, holding a bouquet of eclectic balloons that included a blow-up Kansas City Chiefs jersey (to represent Travis's team), a Philadelphia Eagles jersey balloon (to represent the now-retired Jason's former team) and a heart balloon that read "World's Best Mom."

The New Heights podcast shared a photo of Donna's arrival, which was captioned, "Mama Kelce wouldn’t miss her boys' first arena show."

Travis and Jason -- two former University of Cincinnati Bearcats legends -- used their first arena show to host the inaugural Lombaby Games ahead of recording their live podcast.

The wild event pitted two teams of students -- one made up of athletes and one made up of academics -- in a series of ridiculous physical and mental challenges, for a shot at the golden Lombaby Trophy.

The podcast shared a slew of clips from the rollicking event -- including a few challenges that Travis and Jason tested themselves.

Fans in the audience also shared videos from the podcast recording to social media, and one gleeful attendee posted that they played a Taylor Swift song to pump up the audience -- a not-so-subtle nod to Travis' high-profile romance with the megastar songstress.

While Taylor herself wasn't in attendance at the event to cheer on Travis, Jason was feeling the love from his wife, Kylie Kelce, who adorably hid from cameras behind a cardboard mask of her husband's face.

Finally, when it came time for the podcast recording, the grand event was even more special than most expected. While the brothers both earned degrees from the University of Cincinnati, they were unable to participate in the graduation ceremonies back when they were in college.

So to truly make it a night to remember, the school held a very special, belated commencement ceremony, which allowed Travis and Jason to formally walk the stage in their graduation cap and gowns and pick up their diplomas.

It seems that Travis is quickly developing an even stronger taste for entertaining, and this live podcast recording is yet another example of the joy he finds in performing.

Earlier this month, Travis spoke with ET and he teased his second annual Kelce Jam music festival, which will take place next month in Kansas City, and promised that festival attendees will "definitely see me onstage with a mic in my hand" at some point.

"This is gonna be a whole bunch of fun. You know I'm down to bring down the electricity," he said of the event, which will include performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

"It's gonna be an absolute blast this year," he said. "... We're keeping it fun, we're keeping it lighthearted. We got some new things in terms of entertainment, might have a drone show or something like that. It's gonna be extremely exciting."

As for whether or not Jason will be on-hand for the festivities, Travis said, "I'm tugging on his arm to try and get him out to KC for it... I know a familiar face will always get somebody excited, so hopefully we can get my brother and everyone there."

The Kelce Jam event, which will be livestreamed via Takis, will take place May 18 at Kansas City's Azura Amphitheater.

