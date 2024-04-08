Jason Kelce is back on his luchador business, making a surprise appearance at WWE Wrestlemania on Saturday. The legendary Philadelphia Eagles center initially kept his identity under wraps as he crashed the match between Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, eventually ripping off his mask and his shirt in celebration.

"Isn't that what's-her-name's brother-in-law?" one announcer asked, sheepishly explaining that he's "a Steeler's fan" after Jason's identity was revealed.

Pat McAfee, who was also serving as a commentator of the program, then joyfully burst into a few bars of Taylor Swift's 2013 hit, "22."

"Yeah, that's family," McAfee replied.

Former NFL player Jason Kelce reacts following a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Rey Mysterio and former NFL player Jason Kelce react following a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce surprising fans during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - WWE/Getty Images

Swift is currently involved in a high-profile romance with Jason's brother, Travis Kelce. Though, to public knowledge, the couple has not taken their relationship further than the boyfriend-girlfriend stage.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate on the field after Super Bowl LVIII. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The couple first acknowledged their connection in September when Swift attended one of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs games. She went on to become a mainstay in Chiefs Kingdom throughout the season, and was by his side as the team won Super Bowl LVIII in February. For his part, Travis has also been seen lending his support on Swift's Eras tour as he's attended her shows in Argentina, Australia and Singapore. Travis also famously caught Swift's performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last summer, after which he revealed on his podcast that he had unsuccessfully attempted to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet.

Wrestlemania was a star-studded affair in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, with Snoop Dogg, John Cena, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson all showing up.

After the event, Jason took to Instagram to share a collection of pics and videos including one with Johnson. "WHAT A NIGHT," the caption reads.

Jason and Johnson's meeting comes after Travis' management previously revealed that the WWE alum served as something of an inspiration for Travis' own career trajectory.

During an interview with The New York Times in January, Travis' manager, André Eanes, recalled the tight end once saying, "Man, I don’t think I’ll ever be as famous as the Rock."

"We're like, 'Yes, you can,'" they replied.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVII - Ryan Kang/Getty Images

ET later asked Johnson for his take on Travis' potential in Hollywood during a February interview.

"I wouldn't bet against Travis Kelce," he told ET. "Even though he doesn't have much experience at all in the world of Hollywood and acting, and that's OK. And the reason why I say I wouldn't bet against Travis as I wouldn't bet against any successful athlete, especially at a professional level, is they take that same discipline at their sport and they apply it here. So, the ones that do that you find are the ones that make it."

Just last week, Travis spoke to ET about "dabbling" in entertainment for his post-football career.

"I'm definitely out here in the entertainment world dabbling around and becoming a professional in that career field," he shared.

While Travis has said he has no plans to retire anytime soon, Jason has been embarking on his post-NFL career since announcing his retirement last month.

For more on Jason's latest ventures out of the house, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: