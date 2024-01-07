If you've been wondering why Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce seems to be everywhere lately, from hosting Saturday Night Live to a documentary and a podcast, it turns out there's a strategic plan at play behind the scenes.

In a recent profile for The New York Times, Travis' business managers, twin brothers André and Aaron Eanes, who have been friends with Travis since his college days at the University of Cincinnati, shed light on how the NFL star's recent surge in popularity was meticulously orchestrated.

The journey began in February 2022 during a drive around Los Angeles, where Travis, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, expressed admiration for billboards featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who famously went from a star on WWE to an A-list action star, and was doubting he could ever reach that level of fame. The Eanes brothers, however, disagreed, telling Travis, "Yes, you can."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - Getty

From that point onward, the brothers embarked on a strategic mission. In the months that followed, Travis hosted Saturday Night Live, became a face for brands like State Farm and Pfizer, achieved success with his podcast, New Heights alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, and even entered the world of music, topping the Billboard charts with a Christmas tune. In the midst of it all, Travis also began a high-profile relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

"People say to me, 'Man, it's been a crazy year,'" shares Aaron. "When I say, 'Actually, it's not that crazy,' people look at me funny. It's because it's easy when you have a plan. We're executing that plan."

Notably, the plan did not involve orchestrating Travis and Taylor's romantic involvement, with the brothers emphasizing that the relationship has been entirely organic.

Looking ahead, the Eanes brothers reveal that Travis is now flooded with movie offers, and they are considering opportunities for him to host game shows. However, fans can expect to see less of Travis in commercials as the focus shifts towards broader entertainment ventures.

"We positioned Travis to be world-famous," says André. "We didn't know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it's always been the thought in the back of our minds."

