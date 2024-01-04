Taylor Swift’s 2009 Interview Indicates Travis Kelce Is Her Dream Man

Has Taylor Swift reached her "End Game" with Travis Kelce? The 34-year-old songstress described her ideal relationship in a 2009 interview, and it sounds quite similar to the one she's in now.

In a resurfaced Q&A with Glamour, a then-19-year-old (and single) Swift opened up about her dating life and what kind of future relationship she envisioned for herself.

"I don't date a lot," she said at the time.

"It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me," she continued. "It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!"

As for the type of person she was looking for, Swift said that she was more interested in "confidence" than having an equal level of career success.

"I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control," she shared. "It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition."

Swift also addressed her big picture plans for decades down the road.

"As far as my career goes, I hope I'm still touring. I'd love to always be present in music, writing songs, but I'm not the kind of person who will hang around if I become irrelevant," she admitted. "I'll bow out gracefully, raise my kids and have a garden. And I'm going to let my hair go gray when I'm older -- I don't need to be blond when I'm 60!"

Taylor Swift performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center on May 29, 2009 in New York City. - Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Swift is more than just "relevant" in the music industry these days, she's setting a new bar for entertainers. The pop star was recently named Time's 2023 Person of the Year after Bloomberg declared her a member of the billionaire's club, amid her record-setting Eras Tour.

For his part, Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl champion and is widely regarded as one of the NFL's greatest tight ends of all time.

While on break from her tour, which resumes in February, Swift has been a mainstay at Kelce's games. She has attended a number of the Kansas City Chiefs matchups since she and Kelce, also 34, went public with their relationship in September, flying between her home in New York City and his in Kansas City, Missouri. She has also appeared at games in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In November, Kelce traveled to Argentina while on his bye week to support Swift on her Eras Tour stop. The jet-setting couple has also spent time together in New York, famously making a surprise appearance at a taping and after-party for Saturday Night Live.

Gotham/GC Images

Over the weekend, they rang in the New Year together in Kansas City at a festive party -- and even shared a public kiss.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift said in her interview with Time magazine. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

On Sunday, Swift and Kelce are both expected to be in Los Angeles, California, for their respective careers. Kelce and his Chiefs will play the Chargers while Swift's Eras Tour concert film has scored a nomination for the 81st Golden Globe Awards in the category of Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

The 2024 Golden Globes hosted by Jo Koy is on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Check out ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage and the full list of winners.

RELATED CONTENT: