She'll be cleaning up Arrowhead Stadium with him on New Year's Day. Taylor Swift spent her New Year's Eve cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City as the Chiefs took on the Cincinnati Bengals to compete for a playoff spot.

The singer, 34, arrived at the Missouri stadium wearing an oversized black and white letterman jacket with the Kansas City Chiefs logo on the left side and a helmet on the left shoulder.

Fans were quick to find the exact jacket worn by the songstress, nailing it down as a Jeff Hamilton leather-sleeved varsity jacket that retails at $850. Eagle-eyed fans also noted that the jacket appeared to match or closely resemble the letterman worn by Kelce on Christmas when the Chiefs faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Getty Images

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Harrison Butker -- who helped the team achieve a whopping six field goals -- secured the AFC West title with their 25-17 win over the Bengals, pushing them to a 10-6 record with one game left in the regular season. With Swift in attendance, the team has a 6-3 record.

The team's win knocks out Joe Burrow's squad from playoff contention as the Bengals next goes on to face off against the Cleveland Browns -- Kelce's home team -- on Jan. 7 in Cincinnati.

During the game, Swift hung out in a suite with friends and fellow Chiefs lovers who cheered the home team on to their victory, which the "Karma" singer celebrated ecstatically after the final whistle had blown.

One video posted to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Time's Person of the Year jumping up and down after the team had clinched the win.

Swift has become a staple at Chiefs' games since she and Kelce, 34, went public with their relationship in the late summer.

In her Time interview, Swift opened up about the timeline of her now incredibly public romance with the professional athlete.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told the magazine.

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she continued.

Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

She also said at the time that she and Kelce are focused on showing their support for one another as she continues with her ever-popular music career and his team sets their sights on the Super Bowl.

"We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she shared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

For more on Travis and Taylor's love story, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: