Travis Kelce got the Swift family Christmas treatment this holiday season.

In a holiday-themed edition of the New Heights podcast on Friday, NFL stars Travis and his older brother, Jason Kelce, provided a glimpse into their festive celebrations, welcoming special guests, including several members of the Kelce family.

The episode took an exciting turn as the spotlight focused on a delightful Christmas gift from none other than Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift.

Austin attended Travis' Christmas Day, game at Arrowhead Stadium alongside his pop star sister, and parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. The 31-year-old actor even took things a step further, dressing as Santa Claus for the holiday.

Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, appeared on the podcast as a guest, where the subject of Austin's game day attire came up. When asked who elevated their holiday festivities to "New Holiday Heights," Kylie playfully singled out the individual who donned the Santa suit at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis enthusiastically joined the conversation, acknowledging, "Ooo nice, that was Austin Swift."

Kylie went on to commend Austin's dedication to the festive attire, expressing, "That was a full commit, and I respect that." The excitement peaked when Travis revealed the Christmas surprise Austin had in store for him.

"He nailed it, and he genuinely made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack. He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie, Little Giants," Travis shared with authentic enthusiasm.

The 1994 sports flick stars Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neill as two brothers coaching rival football teams.

After the game, Travis spent Christmas with his girlfriend, Taylor, and her family.

The Swifts spent the rest of Christmas with Travis and his father, Ed Kelce in Kansas City. Unfortunately, the Chiefs lost 14 to 20 on their home turf at Arrowhead Stadium.

Meanwhile, Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, cheered on his brother Jason, who played with his team the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants.

Christmas marked the couple's first holiday together since they first started dating over the summer.

Taylor has attended many of Travis' recent games, bringing members of her family along and also chatting up her man's parents in the private box.

