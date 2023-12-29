Travis Kelce didn't exactly have a holly jolly Christmas. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end played in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs lost 14 to 20 on their home turf at Arrowhead Stadium, putting the athlete in bad spirits.

On Friday's special family episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, appeared and asked her brother-in-law how his Christmas was.

"F**kin' the worst, I'm not gonna lie," Travis admitted, referencing the game. "I've had better."

But the NFL star did share a bright spot in his day.

"But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people," Travis said. "That's always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not."

Travis spent Christmas with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and her family. Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, attended the game, as did her brother, Austin Swift, who dressed as Santa Claus for the festive occasion.

The Swifts spent the rest of Christmas with Travis and his father, Ed Kelce in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, cheered on his brother Jason, who played with his team the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants.

Christmas marked the couple's first holiday together since they first started dating over the summer.

Taylor has attended many of Travis' recent games, bringing members of her family along and also chatting up her man's parents in the private box.

