Tony Romo Mistakenly Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' Again

Tony Romo has once again mistakenly referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's wife, rather than his girlfriend, during the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 43-year-old NFL commentator made the blunder in the second quarter, as ESPN shared a video of Swift cheering on Kelce. Romo stated, "And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend," prompting a playful response from play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz about Romo's past slip-ups.

This isn't the first time Romo has made this error. He previously referred to Swift as Kelce's wife during the Buffalo Bills-Chiefs game when the camera focused on Kelce, and then transitioned to show Swift in the stands. Romo quickly corrected himself then too, noting, "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!" Another commentator humorously chimed in, "Not yet."

Following this recent incident, fans took to social media to share their reactions. One user questioned if Romo knows something they don't, while another suggested that Romo might be manifesting something with his repeated references to Swift as Kelce's wife.

Swift spent Christmas in Kansas City, supporting her boyfriend as the Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders. The singer attended the game with her family, including her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift, who made a surprise appearance dressed as Santa Claus.

Swift showcased her festive spirit in a black-and-gray plaid miniskirt, red sweater, and a black bomber jacket. She accessorized with a Santa hat bearing Kelce's jersey number, "87," once inside the suite.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After whirlwind months of dating sandwiched between football and touring, the pair is able to be in the same city as the year comes to an end. With her Eras Tour on hiatus until February, a source previously told ET that "Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break."

"Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way," the source said. "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

Swift recently addressed the public nature of her new romance, telling Time, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

She continued, "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

