Taylor Swift is set to spend quality time in Kansas City with her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her two-month hiatus from touring. The songstress, who just concluded the final dates of her Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, landed in Kansas City on Monday to kick off her break.

Swift's private jet touched down in the city, the home turf of her beau, marking the beginning of what sources say will be an extended stay.

A source tells ET, "Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring."

"They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere," the source continued.

With Swift's tour break aligned with Kelce's busy NFL schedule, the couple is expected to seize every opportunity to enjoy each other's company. Kelce, a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs, is gearing up for a series of games in December, including matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots.

While Swift has been occupied with her world tour, she last attended one of Kelce's games on Oct. 22, where the Chiefs faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers. As Kelce continues to hit the field, fans are eager to see if Swift will make appearances at any of his upcoming games.

As the GRAMMY-winning artist turns 34 on Dec. 13, she has a special treat for fans. Swift recently announced that her Eras Tour concert documentary would be available for rent on various video-on-demand platforms, including an extended version featuring additional performances.

A source recently told ET that "the couple is planning to spend more time together" throughout December and January.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source added. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

