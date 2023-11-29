Travis Kelce Shares His Nickname for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce can't stop gushing about his relationship with Taylor Swift!

On a new episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end thanked his girlfriend for showing him some love on social media recently.

The Chiefs' Instagram account shared a post on Sunday congratulating Travis on his latest career milestone, as he became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards and the first Chiefs player to do it in franchise history.

Fans were quick to notice a notable name among the nearly 300,000 likes on the post: Taylor herself.

"Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting," Travis said on the podcast, sweetly sharing his nickname for the singer, with whom he's been romantically linked since "shooting his shot" in July.

"Gotta love the support," Jason noted, teasing his brother, "Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?"

"I'm not sure. That's a good question," Travis answered with a laugh. "I don't know if she's a fan of tight ends or not. [I'll] have to ask her."

The brothers also shared a story about a fan who tweeted about her daughter receiving one of Travis' gloves after a recent Chiefs game. The fan shared the story online, making a point to note that she's also a "Swiftie."

"Let's be honest, who's not a Swiftie at this point," Jason quipped.

"I mean, touché," Travis responded.

