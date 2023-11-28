Taylor Swift is coming straight home to KC. The pop star wrapped the final dates of her Eras Tour of 2023 over the weekend and has reportedly landed safely in Kansas City for a visit with Travis Kelce.

Swift's private jet is said to have touched down in Kansas City -- the home of her NFL star beau -- on Monday, according to Us Weekly. The superstar performed her final Eras show for the year in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday. Now, she'll enjoy a two-month hiatus from touring before picking things back up in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 7.

A source recently told ET that "the couple is planning to spend more time together" throughout December and January.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source added. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

Meanwhile, with the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week behind them, Kelce's schedule is filled with upcoming games for the next month. He'll travel to Wisconsin to play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 3. The following week, he'll have a home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Dec. 10 before traveling to play the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 18. He'll round out the month with a pair of home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, respectively.

Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It has been a few weeks since Swift has made an appearance at one of Kelce's games, as she's been busy with her own tour dates. She last attended his Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Celebrations are in order for Swift in the coming weeks, as the Midnights songstress is set to turn 34 on Dec. 13.

In honor of her birthday, she recently announced that her Eras Tour concert doc will be made available to rent on VOD platforms for at-home viewing.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she shared on Monday. "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, Dec. 13."

