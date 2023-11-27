After last week's electrifying Dancing With the Stars Taylor Swift night, choreographer Mandy Moore spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her experience working on Swift's Eras tour and shared her thoughts on the pop star dating Travis Kelce.

Moore – who worked with DWTS from season 20 to 25, and served as a guest judge in season 24 – expressed her excitement about being back in the ballroom, especially after working closely with Swift on her latest tour.

"It's a trip for me because obviously I've spent so much time here on this show. And then having come fresh off the Eras tour and Taylor, and then to have these two worlds colliding, I was like, 'I'm having a mind melt right now. But it's so much fun to be back," she said.

The conversation turned towards the elimination of Harry Jowsey, and Moore empathized with him, stating, "It's hard for him cause he's not a dancer, you know? And I felt like, it was unfortunate for him tonight because I feel like he really did start to apply himself and was doing all of the things that everyone's been asking him to do."

Reflecting on her involvement with Swift's Eras tour, Moore revealed the initial surprise she felt when approached for the project. "Well, first of all, you're like, are you, what? Taylor Swift wants me? But you know, at first, I was like, wow, you know, that was a huge honor first and foremost. But, you know, it's like, I appreciate Taylor for so many reasons," she shared.

TAS2023

Moore went on to praise Swift's work ethic and dedication to delivering an exceptional performance for her fans. "I love that she is a hard worker, she cares so much about what she's doing, she wants the fans to have the best show possible, and she stops at nothing to get that done. And I appreciate it because I like to work hard too, and we are really alike. We had a really good working relationship; it was awesome."

Discussing the collaboration process, Moore highlighted the simplicity and clarity Swift brought to the table. "It honestly was a very simple process. You talk about what you're going to do, she has ideas, and then you put it up on its feet. She's really clear about what she wants to do and how she wants to move, and I just think the world of her. It was really a lovely experience."

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

On Tuesday, Swift appeared in a pre-taped message projected on the massive screen above the DWTS ballroom for the remaining six celeb-pro couples.

"Hey guys, it's Taylor! I wanted to say, thank you so much for having this me-themed night on Dancing With the Stars," the singer as the panel of judges -- including Moore -- watched from their table beside the dance floor.

"I so wish I could be there to see what you and your choreographers -- and my friend, Mandy Moore -- have put together," Swift continued. "I really wish I could be there, but I'm on tour in Brazil."

"But I'm sending you guys all my love and best of luck to all the contestants," she concluded.

Moore -- who developed all of the choreography for Swift's acclaimed Eras Tour performances -- joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli to provide feedback and scores for the season's top couples, who all delivered routines set to Swift's songs.

When asked by ET if she believes the 33-year-old singer would be watching DWTS Taylor night, Moore confidently stated, "Well, here's the thing, she said in a video that she was gonna tune in last week. And she is a woman of her word, I know that."

Moore also shows support for Swift dating Kansas Chiefs football star Travis Kelce. "It’s awesome," she said of their romance. "You care about people, and you want them to have the kind of life they want to have and I just, she's a real gem. So I’m excited she's happy."

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT: