Dancing With the Stars paid tribute to the late, great Whitney Houston on Tuesday with a slew of fun, impassioned performances.

Tuesday's new episode saw the stalwart panel of judges -- including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and special guest judge Billy Porter -- score a slew of stunning showings as the seven remaining couples gave it their all to stay in the race for the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball Trophy.

After two hours of stylish routines and top-notch performances, it was up to America to vote on who deserved to perform once more next week, and who would be bidding farewell to the dance floor.

In the end -- through a combination of judge's scores and audience votes -- three couples were determined to be in jeopardy: Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, as well as Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev.

Ultimately, the time had come for Barry and Peta to bow out of the competition -- despite the Brady Bunch alum going shirtless to win his dance-off challenge.

"This has been the most wonderful experience of my life," Barry told co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough after the elimination was announced. "The support of friends, fans, family, and everyone here has made this a complete delight from start to finish.

Meanwhile, Tuesday also saw the season's first perfect score! Xochitl Gomez and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy hit the stage to pull off a breathtaking tango set to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" and it blew the judges minds.

The performance earned the duo four 10s, all across the board, and served as the perfect redemption dance for the Marvel star after an unfortunate wardrobe mishap last week.

The night also featured a dance-off between different couples in an effort to grab extra points, which also gave them all a chance to show off their competitive sides as they performed the same types of dances to the same tunes.

In the end, Barry Williams, Alyson Hannigan and Charity Lawson wound up winning their dance-off challenges and taking home an extra three points. Ariana Madix also earned three points without having to dance in a face-off because she earned the highest score last week.

As for the rest of the celeb-pro couples, here's how the leaderboard looked after Tuesday's new episode:

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov: 42 (9,10,10,10 + 3 -- Inaba, Hough, Porter, Tonioli)

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 40 (10,10,10,10)

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev: 39 (9,9,9,9)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 36 (8,8,9,8+3)

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd: 35 (8,8,8,8+3)

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 33 (8,9,8,8)

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold: 28 (7,7,7,7)

