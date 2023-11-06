Ooo, look what you made them do! Dancing With the Stars contestants will get to shake it off with an enchanted evening straight out of your wildest dreams. The hit dance competition is ready for A Celebration of Taylor Swift, a night dedicated to the GRAMMY-winning chart topper.

On Nov. 21, the show's six remaining couples will dance to hits by Swift while also being treated to a special guest judge. Choreographer Mandy Moore, who was the lead choreographer for Swift's record-setting Eras Tour, will critique the contestants on their performances.

The remaining couples' dance styles and songs will be announced at a later date.

Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

Fans will be able to vote during the live telecast with online voting that is available to fans in any time zone in the U.S. Live viewer votes combined with the judges' scores determine which couples stay and which are eliminated.

The show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough and in addition to Moore, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be offering their critiques.

Dancing With the Stars: A Celebration of Taylor Swift airs Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC and Disney+. It will be available the next day on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: