*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

Dancing With the Stars got spooky on Tuesday with Monster Night, celebrating Halloween with a freaky, fright-filled night of fun.

Tuesday's new episode saw the stalwart panel of judges -- including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and special guest judge Niecy Nash-Betts -- score a slew of spooktacular showings as the nine remaining couples gave it their all to stay in the race to the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball Trophy.

After two hours of ghostly routines and ghoulish performances, it was up to America to vote on who deserved to perform once more next week, and who would be getting the bloody axe!

In the end -- through a combination of judge's scores and audience votes -- three couples were determined to be in jeopardy: Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, as well as Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber.

Ultimately, while not at the bottom of the leaderboard, the competition came to an end for Umansky and Slater, who took the elimination in stride.

"It's been so much fun, it's been an incredible journey and was something I would have never done," Umansky said of his time on the show.

When asked what their partnership has meant to them, Slater marveled, "It's been amazing. It's been a true blessing at a time when it feels like it really meant a lot to us."

Meanwhile, one of the night's biggest stand-out performances came from the first act of the episode, as Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach hit the stage to perform a contemporary routine set to The Cranberries' classic hit "Zombie." The powerful performance earned the couple an impressive 36 out of 40, with four 9s across the board from the judges.

Not long after, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came out to up the ante with their own contemporary routine, set to "Game of Survival" by Ruelle, which nabbed them three 9s and a 10 from Nash-Betts that put them at the top of the leaderboard with 37 out of 40.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov came out with a sultry fire in their step to pull off a sexy, dark Argentine tango set to an instrumental cover of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." The flawless routine earned particular praise from Inaba, and a total of 37 out of 40 -- with three 9s and a 10 from Tonioli.

As for the rest of the celeb-pro couples, here's how the leaderboard looked after Tuesday's new episode:

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 42 (9,9,10,9 Inaba, Hough, Nash-Betts, Tonioli + 5 points for dance-off contest)

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov: 41 (9,9,9,10 +4)

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 39 (9,9,9,9 + 3)

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev: 38 (9,9,8,9 + 3)

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong: 37 (8,8,8,9 +4)

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater: 33 (8,8,7,8 + 2)

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd: 32 (8,7,8,8 +1)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 31 (7,7,7,8 +2)

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold: 29 (7,7,7,7 +1)

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

