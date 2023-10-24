*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

Dancing With the Stars got emotional on Tuesday with the show's traditional Most Memorable Year Night, which celebrated the most important, impactful year in the lives of each of the contestants.

Tuesday's new episode saw the stalwart panel of judges -- including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli -- score a slew of heartfelt and powerful routines as the 10 remaining couples gave it their all to stay in the race to the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball Trophy.

After two hours of tearful and emotional pre-taped packages and heartwarming dance numbers, it was up to America to vote on who deserved to perform once more next week, and whose time was already up.

In the end -- through a combination of judge's scores and audience votes -- three couples were determined to be in jeopardy: Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, and Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold.

In a shocking turn of events, it was Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino who ended up getting the axe -- despite not scoring the lowest when it came to her dance on Tuesday, which also included her 18-year-old daughter.

A stunned and emotional Sorvino spoke with host Julianne Hough after the eviction and shared through tears, "It's been incredible, it's been lots of things come true, and I'm very grateful."

Meanwhile, one of the night's biggest stand-out performances came from Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, who performed a contemporary routine set to "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez, with her pro-partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The performance left Inaba in tears of joy as she marveled a the beauty of the number, and the judges had nothing but glowing praise. The pair earned the season's first 10 score from Inaba, while Hough and Tonioli awarded the pair 9s, for a total score of 28 out of 30.

Later, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy pulled off a stunning and elegant Viennese waltz set to "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez, which left the judges in awe.

The regal routine -- in which Gomez was giving off major princess vibes -- earned the couple a 28 out of 30 as well, with 9s from Inaba and Tonioli and a 10 from Hough.

As for the rest of the celeb-pro couples, here's how the leaderboard looked after Tuesday's new episode:

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev: 28 (10,9,9 -- Inaba, Hough, Tonioli)

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 28 (9,10,9)

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 27 (9,9,9)

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov: 24 (8,8,8)

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd: 24 (8,8,8)

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong: 24 (8,8,8)

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater: 24 (8,8,8)

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko: 22 (7,8,7)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 21 (7,7,7)

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold: 18 (6,6,6)

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

