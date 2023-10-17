*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

Dancing With the Stars celebrated Disney Night on Tuesday for the fourth week of competition, and the 11 stars still standing -- along with their pro partners -- brought their very best to the ballroom for a night of impressive performances and unexpected scores.

Tuesday's new episode saw the stalwart panel of judges -- including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli -- score a slew of fun, magical routines as the contestants danced their hearts out in the race to the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball Trophy.

After two hours of passionate dances and improved scores, it was up to America to vote on who deserved to perform once more next week, and whose time was already up.

In the end -- through a combination of judge's scores and audience votes -- three couples were determined to be in jeopardy: Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, as well as Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd.

While not at the bottom of the leaderboard with a 21 out of 30, Peterson and Stewart's Viennese waltz set to Dumbo's "Baby Mine" didn't manage to win over enough audience votes to keep them in this game this week, and the footballer's time on DWTS came to an end.

"This journey was amazing, and [Britt] was a heck of a coach," Peterson said, praising his pro partner after their elimination. "We had our ups and downs but you really pushed me and brought the best out of me."

Meanwhile, one of the night's biggest stand-out performances came from 17-year-old Xochitl Gomez and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who blew the judges away with a stunning paso doble set to "Un Poco Loco" from the Disney Pixar animated classic Coco.

"That was unbelievable. I've seen many many paso dobles, but what you bring to the dance floor is so unique" Inaba marveled, as Hough shared, "You were an artist out there and the floor was your canvas."

As for the rest of the celeb-pro couples, here's how the leaderboard looked after Tuesday's premiere:

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 27 (9,9,9 -- Inaba, Hough, Tonioli)

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov: 25 (8,9,8)

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 24 (8,8,8)

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev: 24 (8,8,8)

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong: 22 (7,7,8)

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko: 21 (7,7,7)

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold: 21 (7,7,7)

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart: 21 (7,7,7)

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater: 19 (7,6,6)

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd: 18 (6,6,6)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 18 (6,6,6)

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT: