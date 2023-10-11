In a heart-pounding turn of events on this week's episode of Dancing With the Stars, fan-favorite contestant Ariana Madix and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, open up to ET about the challenges they're facing, including a "scary" foot injury.

The Vanderpump Rules star and her partner talked to ET's Denny Directo about a range of topics, from their performance to Madix’s current physical condition.

When asked about her feet, Madix admitted, "Oh, they hurt! The feet hurt, I'm not going to lie."

The reality star also showed her legs to ET and when asked if they were OK, Madix replied, "TBD."

However, she quickly added, "We won't worry about it tonight," displaying her unyielding determination to put on a remarkable performance.

During Tuesday night's episode, Madix had a jaw-dropping moment when she was informed that members of the legendary group The Supremes, including Scherrie Payne, were in the audience as she danced to their song, "You Can't Hurry Love," on Motown Night.

The sheer surprise and excitement in her reaction was palpable as she exclaimed, "Are you serious? Are you freaking serious?" This revelation undoubtedly added an extra layer of pressure for the star.

Despite the pain in her foot and the high stakes, Madix shared her elation at topping the leaderboard this week, saying, "Honestly, not going to lie, it feels great." Her confidence and resilience shone through as she added, "Ultimately when it’s time to perform, I gotta perform."

Singer Jason Mraz achieved a noteworthy milestone on Tuesday night's episode by earning the season's first pair of "9" scores. Later in the same episode, Madix took to the dance floor in flats, due to her injury. To her surprise, the judges awarded her with two "9" scores and two "8" scores, making for a captivating turn of events.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

