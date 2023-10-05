Ariana Madix is making headlines again, but this time it's for her captivating journey on the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars. ET's Deidre Behar recently caught up with Madix and her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, to discuss her exhilarating experience on the show, the emotional release she felt while performing, and the unwavering support of her boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

When asked about her first week in the competition and the catharsis of donning her iconic Vanderpump Rules reunion dress, Madix couldn't contain her excitement. She shared, "It felt amazing. Oh yeah. And very much therapeutic and Pasha choreographed just the most amazing stuff, and I felt just really empowered and strong, and I also felt like it was a moment for me to be like you do deserve to be here, and I’m just gonna give them my all, and I just want to be able to stay and keep doing that, you know? I wanna keep giving it my all every week."

This marks a significant shift for Madix, who has been candid about her personal struggles and her past relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with her close friend, Rachel Leviss, after nine years of dating.

When asked if she feels like participating in the show has helped her close a chapter with her ex, Madix responded, "Yeah, I mean obviously I got to do some things in the house and stuff like that. But, you know, it’s like being able to just come out here and express myself and be in my element. I love to perform; I love to be on stage, and it’s just nice to be kind of over here and doing this with the best partner. You know?"

One of the key sources of support for Madix has been her boyfriend, Daniel, who has been in the audience every week, cheering her on. When asked about having him there, Madix couldn't help but express her gratitude, saying, "It’s really, really nice. He's so supportive. So many of my best friends were here tonight, and they're just the best. And I'm so lucky I just feel like somehow, somewhere, the cosmic universe, whatever, I won the lottery when it comes to the best friends and the best support system. Truly."

For the Season 32 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Madix delivered a stunning performance alongside Pasha to a particularly appropriate track -- Hailee Steinfeld's "Love Myself."

Madix addressed the "Scandoval" drama head-on in the pre-taped segment before her dance, which she introduced by explaining, "My life has been a rollercoaster in the past year."

"Everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television," Madix shared. "But my scandal does not define me."

"It's time for me to stand on my own two feet... feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years... is devastating, but I want to show other women that you don't have to let that hold you back," she added.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT: