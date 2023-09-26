Ariana Madix is showing the world who she really is through dance!

The Vanderpump Rules star took to the ballroom on Tuesday for the Season 32 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, where she delivered a performance alongside pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

The pair delivered a stunning routine set to a particularly appropriate track -- Hailee Steinfeld's "Love Myself."

Madix addressed the "Scandoval" drama head-on in the pre-taped segment before her dance, which she introduced by explaining, "My life has been a rollercoaster in the past year."

Madix recalled the scandal involving her ex-boyfriend and VPR co-star, Tom Sandoval, cheating on her with her close friend, Rachel Leviss, after nine years of dating, and how it all came to light as part of the show.

"Everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television," Madix shared. "But my scandal does not define me."

"It's time for me to stand on my own two feet... feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years... is devastating, but I want to show other women that you don't have to let that hold you back," she added.

Before hitting the dance floor for Pashkov, Madix teased what she hoped to show fans watching her act, sharing, "This is going to be a more confident, fun and vibrant version of myself because I don't need anybody else. I love me."

Madix and Pashkov then came out as the last couple of the night and lit up the stage with an epic tango that easily put her near the front of the pack and made her one of the season's potential frontrunners.

"That was red hot! What a performance. You were on it!" judge Bruno Tonioli exclaimed.

"Can I just say, as a woman, Cheaters suck! They suck! But you just showed everyone watching how to handle a cheater," Carrie Ann Inaba added.

As for their score, the pair earned three 7s for a total of 21 -- putting them in second place, tied with Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, and only behind Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, who earned a 22.

Madix was the first cast member officially confirmed ahead of the season premiere.

In July, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Alfonso Ribeiro about the upcoming season and the high-profile casting news, and the returning DWTS host admitted he didn't know who Madix actually was at first.

"You know, it’s funny because I’m so not involved in television anymore that I have no idea who anyone is anymore," Ribeiro explained. "I’m so into my kids and into the family."

"I literally had to call up Deena Katz, who is our executive producer and [head of] casting, and say, 'Um, so, who is this? 'Cause I have no idea.'" He added with a laugh. " I just I don’t pay attention, right? Unless it's a show that I watch, you know? So I was like, 'Oh, Vanderpump Rules? OK, yeah, got it. Never seen her, but cool'"

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

