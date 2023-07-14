Alfonso Ribeiro Admits He Had to Ask Who Ariana Madix Was After She Was Cast on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)
Alfonso Ribeiro Admits He Didn’t Know Who ‘DWTS’ Contestant Aria…
Why Blac Chyna ‘Will Always Have Respect’ for Exes Rob Kardashia…
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Kardashian’s Reality TV Return
Lola Consuelos on Taking Music and Industry Advice From Her Famo…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: Priscilla Reflects on ‘Painstaking J…
Reese Witherspoon Pokes Fun at Her Old Red Carpet Looks
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through…
Mama June and Daughters on Anna ‘Chickadee’s ‘Terminal’ Cancer D…
Shakira Spotted on a Date With Jimmy Butler Following Gerard Piq…
Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare and Aggr…
Why Reese Witherspoon Didn't Want to Film 'Fear' Sex Scene With …
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady: What's Going on Amid Romance Rumor…
Adele Calls Tom Sandoval ‘Trash’ After Learning About Scandoval …
'America's Got Talent': Simon Praises 'Sensational' Autistic, Bl…
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
Why Gina Kirschenheiter Says 'RHOC' Season 17 Made Her 'the Most…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson on Moving to College and If Reali…
Alfonso Ribeiro is getting excited to host the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars -- even if he isn't familiar with the first and only cast member yet announced.
ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the DWTS returning co-host -- and former Mirrorball trophy champion himself -- at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, celebrating the 25th anniversary of American Century Investments, which sponsored the celebrity golf tournament.
Ribeiro recalled learning that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix would be hitting the dance floor -- which she revealed during an episode of Good Morning America earlier this month.
"You know, it’s funny because I’m so not involved in television anymore that I have no idea who anyone is anymore," Ribeiro explained. "I’m so into my kids and into the family."
"I literally had to call up Deena Katz, who is our executive producer and [head of] casting, and say, 'Um, so, who is this? 'Cause I have no idea.'" He added with a laugh. " I just I don’t pay attention, right? Unless it's a show that I watch, you know? So I was like, 'Oh, Vanderpump Rules? OK, yeah, got it. Never seen her, but cool'"
While Madix's casting was announced last week, the rest of the cast won't be revealed until Sept. 13 on Good Morning America, and Ribeiro says he doesn't have the slightest idea who might be signing on.
"I have no idea. There’s no one else who’s confirmed at all," he shared. "I mean, they typically do get me a little bit of a heads up, but yeah, there’s nobody else at this point."
"I’m sure they know some people, but they haven’t told me yet," he added.
Season 32 marks the show's return to ABC after spending one season on Disney+. It's also the first season since the exit of longtime judge Len Goodman -- who died April 24, 2023, at age 78, several months after retiring.
Meanwhile, Ribeiro will be returning to duty, alongside new co-host, and former Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough!
Dancing With the Stars is currently expected to premiere sometime in September.
RELATED CONTENT:
'VPR' Star Ariana Madix Joins 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 32
Alfonso Ribeiro on Co-Hosting 'DWTS' With Julianne Hough: 'Fantastic'
Val & Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Julianne Hough as 'DWTS' Co-Host, Return
Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro on Making 'DWTS' Family Again