Len Goodman, 'Dancing With the Stars' Judge, Dead at 78

Len Goodman has died. Jackie Gill, the manager for the former Dancing With the Stars judge, confirmed the sad news to the BBC on Monday morning.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement to the BBC. "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

According to the BBC, Goodman was on hospice at his home in Kent, England, and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death on Saturday. He had bone cancer.

Goodman appeared as a judge on DWTS from 2005 until 2022. He also served as a founding judge on the British dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2016. He announced his retirement from DWTSin November 2022, saying at the time, "I've decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."

Goodman was a former dancer himself, winning the British Championships in his 20s before ending his dancing career to become a professional judge.

Fellow DWTS judge Bruno Toniolio posted a sweet photo of himself hugging Goodman to Instagram, writing, "Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno."

Len is survived by his wife, Sue Goodman, and son, James Goodman, and two grandchildren, Alice and Dan.

