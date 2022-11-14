'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Len Goodman Announces Retirement

Dancing With the Stars is saying goodbye to one of their own.

During Monday's semifinals, Len Goodman announced that he's officially retiring from his role as head judge on the Disney+ dance competition series.

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show," the 78-year-old shared, receiving a standing ovation from theIn crowd as he made the announcement. "But I've decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me, and I’m looking forward so much to next week's finale."

In an interview with People, released shortly after Goodman's announcement, he shared what he'll miss most about the show and why he felt now was the perfect time to make his exit.

"Doing a live show, you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging," he told the outlet. "I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

Giving the biggest thank you to Len Goodman for being a part of our #DWTS family for so many years! 💜 Wishing him nothing but the best as we celebrate his last season before retirement! pic.twitter.com/ho1z65Dsa8 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 15, 2022

"I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show," Goodman added. "I'll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV."

Goodman came to DWTS after serving as the head judge on the British dance competition series, Strictly Come Dancing. Sitting on the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, Goodman served as a judge for the first 20 seasons before taking a break for season 21. He returned to judge for seasons 22 to 28, before taking a break once more in season 29. He then returned for season 30, staying on board for the show's relocation from ABC to Disney+.

The panel has most recently seen the addition of Derek Hough and his sister, Julianne Hough, who also served as a judge for several seasons.

Dancing With the Stars' season 31 finale will stream live Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Watch 'DWTS' Judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli Crash Normani Kordei's Finale Routine



