Dancing With the Stars' 30th season may not kick off until later this year, but the professional dancers already have some ideas for how to make the show "bigger and better" than ever!

ABC announced last month that the dance competition show would be returning this fall, with Tyra Banks back as host, and Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as judges. A premiere date, celebrity contestants and pro dancers will be announced at a later date.

Lindsay Arnold -- who took a season off last year to give birth to her baby girl, Sage -- told ET that she'll definitely say "yes" to coming back as a pro if she gets the call from production.

"I have every intention of coming back!" Arnold exclaimed. "I am ready to go, I feel good, I want to dance again, I'm super excited about it. But as you know, us pros don't really get to decide if we come back. We can say we want to do it, but at the end of the day, [producers] have to ask us back on the show, which doesn't happen until the last hour, I swear."

"But that is my plan. I would love to be back on the show and I cannot wait to get back to dancing," she continued. "And I just miss it. So I am so in ... I'm ready to do it!"

Arnold also shared her hopes for her dream milestone season, telling ET that she would "personally love" to see another All-Star season.

"There are so many partners that I'd like to have the chance at a mirrorball again, so I feel like that would be really fun. Just for my sake. I don't know if anyone else cares to see that, but I would love it!" she explained, adding that she would like to compete with Wanya Morris again. She placed fourth with the Boyz II Men singer during the show's 22nd season.

"He should have been in the finals!" Arnold argued. "I honestly think he could have taken it, and I would love to have another shot with him."

"But then also... I would love to have another shot with David Ross!" she added of her season 24 partner. "We got second place, so I think we can maybe do it! I think we can make it happen. He was really, to this day, one of the funnest people I've ever met in my entire life."

Another thing Arnold is particularly excited about is Goodman's return as a full-time judge. The ballroom dancer did appear virtually last season -- providing expert tips -- but was unable to judge as he was in the U.K. and unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's definitely going to be a tough, tough judging panel. I missed Len a lot, just because he's such a classic on the show and I feel like his opinion really carries a lot of weight every single season," Arnold explained. "And I will say, out of all the judges, Derek kinda took over the Len role. I feel like they had similar judging styles. So it will be interesting to see. I feel like it will be like a little battle of who can be tougher, which is terrifying for the celebrities, and for me, if I'm a pro!"

Earlier this month, Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko also reacted to the season 30 news while speaking to ET at Cassie Scerbo's '80s-themed birthday bash (benefiting Boo2Bullying) in Los Angeles.

"It's crazy, it's exciting. We're all super excited that it's officially out there, that we're coming back," Savchenko said, playing coy on whether he'll be returning as a pro. "It's usually a very last-minute moment when all the professional dancers have been notified and get a pickup letter. We don't know who's coming back yet ... but it's my family. I'm super excited for the show that we're coming back, season 30."

"My dream partner, it's really hard to pick," he continued. "I want someone who's got a great personality. Last season, Chrishell [Stause] had no dance experience, but she did really, really well, and she's got a great personality. We got along very well and we made it quite far. So, I just wish for someone who's got a big heart, knows a little bit of dancing, really popular with people and [hopefully] we finally get to the final and win the mirrorball."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Burgess expressed similar sentiments, revealing that she also doesn't know at this time whether or not she'll be back.

"I don't know, and I don't want to count any chickens before they hatch," Burgess said, joking about the time she and fellow pro Artem Chigvintsev were surprisingly cut during season 28. "But I would love to be back. They are my family. I loved being back last season. It felt so good coming home."

"I love that they're trying new things and a new direction, and the fact that we've made it to season 30 is just so cool," she continued. "To think how long I've been with the show now for, it's just gone in the blink of an eye. So, the more I can get of it, the more I'll take. Because it won't be forever."

As for Goodman's return, Burgess couldn't be happier about having him back in the ballroom.

"I love Len! And I think we missed Len," she gushed. "I don't think he takes away from anyone else that we have on the panel. He is his own thing, he's 'Grumpy Old Len!' He's that stickler for technique, he keeps you in line, you know what to expect from him, always. If you want a '10 from Len' you know what you gotta do."

"I'm super excited to have him back because he's family," she continued. "I think it's going to be a beautiful dynamic now with all of them there."

In addition to the four-person judging panel, Burgess hopes that all of production for season 30 will just be "bigger than ever."

"I would say, 'Heck, yes, let's do an All-Star season!'" she exclaimed, telling ET she'd like to compete with her season 23 partner, James Hinchcliffe, again. "James Hinchcliffe, I'm calling you. You're coming back! We need to win this thing."

"I have no idea. I have not heard that it is an All-Star [season], but wouldn't that be amazing for season 30?" she added.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As for whether Burgess would like to be paired up with her real-life partner, Brian Austin Green, in the ballroom this season? She told ET that there were conversations with the actor about competing with her for season 29, but he ultimately backed out.

"I don't know if I would now, want him to come and do the show and be my partner," Burgess, who's been dating Green for six months now, confessed. "It's such a different bubble to work in. I love what we have, and Dancing With the Stars is a whole other experience."

"It could put us in too much of a public space where everyone's like, 'Oh! They're fighting,' or 'Oh, there's no chemistry,'" she added. "People do that enough when you're not dating your dance partner, so it's like, do we want those eyes on us?"

One person who'd "totally be down" to do DWTS, however, is Scerbo. The birthday girl told ET that she'd be open to the idea of competing this season, if show producers were to reach out to her about it.

"You never know! I'm kind of prepared right now, right?" the Make It or Break It star said, referencing her jazzercise ensemble. "I know they did a fun '80s theme last season. I would totally be down to do something like that."

"I love dancing," she added. "So, we'll see!"

Watch below:

Cassie Scerbo Says She'd Be 'Totally Down' to Do 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Arnold on Whether She Wants to Return to 'DWTS'

'DWTS' Season 30: Tyra Banks, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and More Return

Sharna Burgess Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Brian Austin Green Romance

Sharna Burgess Gushes About Brian Austin Green and Hoping for ‘DWTS’ Return (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery