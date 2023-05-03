Why 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Returning to ABC for Season 32

Dancing With the Stars is returning to ABC!

After season 31 of the reality competition show streamed exclusively on Disney+, DWTS will be returning to network TV for season 32, ABC officially announced Wednesday. The episodes will be simulcast live on both ABC and Disney+, and will be available on Hulu the following day.

"Welcoming Dancing With the Stars back to ABC offers us the unique opportunity to capitalize on the breadth of Disney Entertainment and reach audiences across all our platforms," said Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, in a statement. "Wherever viewers want to watch, we have a home for them to tune in and root for their favorite couple in the ballroom."

"Season 31 gave us the opportunity to introduce Dancing With the Stars to a new generation of fans on Disney+, and we are excited to build on that with our partners at ABC and Hulu," said Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+. "We’re looking forward to giving our viewers a front-row seat to the dance floor on another great season of the first-ever live series on Disney+."

Added Valerie Bruce, General Manager of BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions: "It's a privilege for Dancing With the Stars to become the first live series simulcast on ABC and Disney+. This demonstrates the belief that ABC and Disney have always shown in our iconic format and how it’s become a pop-culture powerhouse with millions of fans. We're thrilled to embark on this new phase in our partnership which has been going strong for nearly two decades."

This isn't the only change coming this season. Former DWTS pro Julianne Hough will be returning to the show, co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribeiro following Tyra Banks' departure after season 31. The judges panel will feature Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

ET recently spoke with Hough and Riberio, who teased their dynamic heading into the upcoming season.

"Well, honestly, it's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Hough told ET. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."

However, the Dancing With the Stars family will be without one longtime member: judge Len Goodman, who died last month after a battle with bone cancer. Goodman retired after season 31.

ET spoke with former DWTS host Tom Bergeron following the news of Goodman's death and shared his thoughts on the ballroom legend's life and legacy.

"I think it'll be defined many ways, by many people, but I think for me, it's be serious about what you do, but not take yourself too seriously," Bergeron shared. "I think Len and I have had that in common. Be respectful of your craft, but have at the same time, and again, I'm thinking of him right now and all I see is the twinkle and the smile."

