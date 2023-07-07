"Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor," Derek Hough declared on Friday as he revealed that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America, where Madix made an appearance with Hough, who is a judge on Dancing With the Stars, to officially throw her name into the competition.

The "drama" Hough is referring to is what is now being called Scandoval, a scandal that unfolded on Vanderpump Rules, which revealed that Madix's longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The rest of the season 32 cast will be announced Sept. 13 on Good Morning America.

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LCpic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

Season 32 marks the show's return to ABC after spending one season on Disney+. It's also the first season since the exit of longtime judge Len Goodman -- who died April 24, 2023, at age 78, several months after retiring.

Meanwhile, host Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning to duty, alongside new co-host, and former Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough!

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Ribeiro in June, and he expressed his excitement over the show's triumphant return.

"It's fantastic. I think some people look at last season as a failure and I look at it completely opposite, right? We were actually so much of a success on Disney+ that ABC was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, we want that back. We didn't realize how good this was to us,'" he shared. "It's really a win-win for everyone."

Ribeiro, who has also competed on Dancing With the Stars himself, also opened up about emceeing the show alongside Hough, and said he's "very excited to have her joining me."

"Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We've known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season," the 51-year-old TV personality said, referring to the year he won the franchise's 19th season and Hough served as a judge.

Hough also competed as a Dancing With the Stars professional during its early seasons and has filled various roles over the years, including as guest judge.

"We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right," Ribeiro said of working with Hough. "We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."

