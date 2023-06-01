Dancing With the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on May 30 and shared the happy news with fans on social media.

Karagach posted a carousel of photos announcing their baby girl's arrival on Instagram, showing off their bundle of joy in a dusty pink swaddle and bow. The newborn looks sleepy and serene as the newly-minted mom and dad happily pose for family photos.

In her caption, Karagach revealed her daughter's name, Nikita, along with her birthdate.

In her Instagram Story, Karagach couldn't resist gently pinching the newborn's chin and promptly comparing it to Pashkov's.

"Daddy's Girl," she wrote over the video. Karagach also shared a close-up shot of Nikita's tiny, slightly bloodied foot, but offered no caption.

Nikita's arrival comes amid something of a baby boom for the Dancing With the Stars family.

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson gave birth to baby no. 2 with husband Carson McAllister on Mother's Day; fellow pro Lindsay Arnold also welcomed her second child with husband Sam Cusick earlier this month; and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson became new parents with the birth of their first child in January.

Back in December, Karagach and Pashkov revealed the sex of their first child in a joint Instagram post.

"IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach began the post. She paired the caption with a celebratory video from her 30th birthday party turned baby shower, featuring her and Pashkov embracing and the party guests playing a variety of silly party games.

"Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!!" Karagach continued. "This is a birthday I’ll never forget. I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn’t have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!"

